Pixium Vision - Focusing on reaching the PRIMAvera milestone

Having completed the required 38 implantations in late 2022, Pixium Vision’s key upcoming clinical milestone is the primary efficacy data, expected in or around year-end 2023, from the PRIMAvera European pivotal study assessing the safety and clinical benefits of the wireless Prima System in patients with geographic atrophy due to age-related macular degeneration (GA-AMD). The company’s FY22 results showed a milder operating loss than expected, coming in at €11.9m, below our €12.5m estimate. Pixium has since taken further steps to curb its cash burn rate, and it now expects its funds on hand (€4.7m gross cash as of 31 March) to last until approximately the end of July, versus its prior guidance of June 2023. It is working actively to raise additional funds and has hired two investment banks to reach potential investors worldwide. We have rolled forward our estimates and given that we expect the company’s focus in 2023 and 2024 will be on preparing the Prima System for EU market approval and launch (which we continue to model in H125), we have pushed back our US commercialisation forecast by one year, to H227. We now obtain a pipeline rNPV valuation of €140.1m (vs €146.3m previously).