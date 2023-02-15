Erweiterte Funktionen



Pixium Vision - End of ESGO arrangement comes as no surprise




15.02.23 14:50
Edison Investment Research

Pixium has terminated its convertible note financing arrangement with the European Select Growth Opportunities Fund (ESGO) without any penalties. The termination is not surprising, given the arrangement required a minimum share price of €0.25 for Pixium to be permitted to issue any additional convertible notes beyond the initial 550 (representing €5.5m; each note had a nominal value of €10,000) that formed part of the first (and only) tranche issued. Pixium’s share price had remained below this minimum price threshold since August 2022 and the company acknowledged in October 2022 that it was not able to draw further tranches. Pixium reiterates that it is funded until the end of Q223 and is exploring various mechanisms to secure its cash flow necessary to pursue its strategic and development objectives.

