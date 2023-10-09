Pioneer Power Quartalsbericht in 170 Tagen: Was Aktionäre erwarten und Gewinnprognosen

In 170 days, the Pioneer Power company, based in Fort Lee, United States, will present its quarterly report for the fourth quarter. What sales and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the Pioneer Power stock compare to last year?

There are only 170 days left until the Pioneer Power stock, with a current market capitalization of 60.73 million EUR, presents its new quarterly figures after trading hours. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis experts, analyst houses currently expect a strong increase in sales compared to the previous quarter. While Pioneer Power achieved sales of 8.99 million EUR in Q4 2022, an increase of +116.18 percent to 19.44 million EUR is now expected. The profit is also projected to change and is expected to decrease by -4.45 percent...