Pinterest Aktien: Quartalsbericht mit prognostiziertem Umsatzsprung von 11,20% erwartet

Pinterest’s 3rd quarter financial results are eagerly awaited by shareholders and analysts around the world. The San Francisco-based company, which has a current market capitalization of €17.33 billion, is set to release its quarterly report in just 33 days. Analysts are predicting a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter.

In Q3 2022, Pinterest reported revenue of €640.53 million, but experts are expecting a significant jump of +11.20% to €693.96 million for this quarter. Additionally, the company’s previous loss is expected to decrease by +81.80% to -€33.55 million.

Looking at the year-on-year performance, analysts remain optimistic about Pinterest’s future prospects. They predict a +7.90% increase in revenue and a +54.80% rise in profit to -€47.28 million compared to last year’s figure of -€85.95...