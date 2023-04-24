Erweiterte Funktionen



Picton Property Income - Positive update ahead of results




24.04.23 08:08
Edison Investment Research

Picton Property Income has published an encouraging trading update ahead of results for the year-ended 31 March 2023 (FY23), to be released on 25 May. This shows stabilising property valuations, mirroring broad market trends so far in 2023, and progress with a range of asset management initiatives. We will review our forecasts with the results.

