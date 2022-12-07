Erweiterte Funktionen


Picton Property Income - Income is now the driver of returns




07.12.22 12:04
Edison Investment Research

Positive leasing activity and rental growth drove Picton Property Income’s H123 income returns, softening the impact of weaker market-wide property values and continuing its long track record of property outperformance versus the index. Significant opportunities for further growth in income and fully covered DPS are protected by 95% of drawn debt being fixed rate. Low gearing provides protection against further weakness in property values and NAV.

