Picton Property Income - Earnings and outperformance maintained




04.07.23 08:34
Edison Investment Research

For FY23 Picton Property Income (PCTN) published resilient underlying (EPRA) earnings, which together with strong rent collection supported a 4% increase in DPS paid. The impact of market-wide property yield widening on NAV was mitigated by portfolio outperformance and low gearing. Continuing occupier demand, rent growth and mostly long-term, fixed-rate borrowings are positive indicators for further progress.

Bitte warten...