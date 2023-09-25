Pharnext - Potential licensing deals could add confidence

Pharnext announced that it is in the final stages of signing a licensing agreement for its lead asset PXT3003. Management indicated that the non-binding bids for the asset are c €400m, with roughly 10% of potential total deal value to be received upfront. It expects to receive the first binding offers on 29 September and plans to conclude the transaction by the end of October. As a reminder, PXT3003 targets a rare genetic peripheral nerve disorder and is in the Phase III PREMIER trial with preliminary data expected in Q423. Although preliminary at this stage, the announcement should provide confidence in the upcoming data readout and regulatory events, given the potential partners likely had access to insight that is not available in the public domain. Furthermore, if a licensing deal is secured, the upfront payment (licensing fees) will likely add to the company’s revenue base (potentially in FY23/FY24) and could alleviate its dependency on the OCEANE BSA convertible debt facility, which we view as a primary overhang on the shares.