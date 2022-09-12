Erweiterte Funktionen
Pharnext - First patient enrolled in PREMIER extension study
12.09.22 15:14
Edison Investment Research
Pharnext has announced enrolment of the first patient in the PREMIER open-label extension study (PREMIER-OLE) in the United States. All patients who complete the 15-month pivotal Phase III PREMIER trial, evaluating PXT3003 in patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A), will be eligible to join the PREMIER-OLE study and will receive the high dose of PXT3003 until the treatment is commercially available. The first patient enrolled in the PREMIER-OLE study completed the PREMIER trial in July/August 2022. Since CMT1A is a slowly progressive disease, we expect continued long-term treatment to deliver incremental benefits, as evidenced by readouts from the other ongoing long-term study, PLEO-CMT-FU. Early data from the PREMIER-OLE study should support the case of a regulatory approval following the conclusion of the Phase III PREMIER study in Q423, in our opinion.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0002 €
|0,001 €
|-0,0008 €
|-80,00%
|12.09./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0011191287
|A2AM02
|0,68 €
|0,00010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|0,0009 €
|+800,00%
|01.09.22
|Frankfurt
|0,0001 €
|0,00%
|13:11
|München
|0,0014 €
|0,00%
|08:07
|Berlin
|0,0132 €
|0,00%
|08:21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0005 $
|-50,00%
|09.09.22
|Stuttgart
|0,0002 €
|-80,00%
|09:25
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.