Pharnext - First patient enrolled in PREMIER extension study




12.09.22 15:14
Edison Investment Research

Pharnext has announced enrolment of the first patient in the PREMIER open-label extension study (PREMIER-OLE) in the United States. All patients who complete the 15-month pivotal Phase III PREMIER trial, evaluating PXT3003 in patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A), will be eligible to join the PREMIER-OLE study and will receive the high dose of PXT3003 until the treatment is commercially available. The first patient enrolled in the PREMIER-OLE study completed the PREMIER trial in July/August 2022. Since CMT1A is a slowly progressive disease, we expect continued long-term treatment to deliver incremental benefits, as evidenced by readouts from the other ongoing long-term study, PLEO-CMT-FU. Early data from the PREMIER-OLE study should support the case of a regulatory approval following the conclusion of the Phase III PREMIER study in Q423, in our opinion.

