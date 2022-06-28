Pharnext - Approaching clinical validation

We revisit our assessment for Pharnext after an eventful few weeks that saw the company announce encouraging new data (five years of trial time) from its PLEO-CMT-FU open-label extension study, complete patient enrolment in its pivotal Phase III PREMIER trial and make progress in raising new, non-dilutive financing. We maintain our outlook for the PREMIER study (likely to conclude in Q423), bolstered by the positive data from the extension study (sustained benefit to patients after five years of treatment). The recently announced €12m fixed-rate financing should ease the funding overhang in the short term, but we estimate the need to raise up to €10m in Q422 and a further €50m in FY23. We raise our overall valuation slightly to €267.4m (from €265.6m) but pare the per share valuation to €0.41 (from €2.0) following recent debt-to-equity conversions.