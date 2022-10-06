Pharnext - €20.7m funding agreement with Neovacs inked

Pharnext has announced that it has finalised its strategic funding agreement with Neovacs for total net proceeds of €20.7m. The funds will be raised by issuing bonds across 11 monthly tranches and associated warrants (equal to 50% of Pharnext’s total outstanding shares). The warrants become applicable for exercise on 1 January 2024, allowing Neovacs to hold one-third of Pharnext’s diluted share capital once fully converted. Proceeds from the first bond tranche (€10.7m) have been used to repay the €5.6m (including accrued interest of €126k) drawn down from the total €12m fixed-rate loan raised from Alpha Blue Ocean (ABO) in June 2022, as well as the initial €2.5m raised from Neovacs. Concurrently, Pharnext has also announced a share consolidation (1:5,000) and suspension of the right to exercise all securities, effective late October 2022. New shares will begin trading on 23 November. We will be revising our estimates and valuation following the company’s forthcoming H122 results to account for these developments.