Pfizer Quartalsbericht: Anleger warten gespannt auf Umsatz und Gewinnzahlen




26.07.23 15:53
Gurupress

Pfizer’s 3rd quarter financial report is just 95 days away. Shareholders are eagerly awaiting the company’s revenue and profit figures. How will Pfizer’s stock perform compared to last year?


In just 95 days, Pfizer, with a current market capitalization of €189.75 billion, will release its quarterly results before the stock market opens. Shareholders and analysts are anxiously waiting for the outcome. According to data analysis, analysts currently expect a slight decrease in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Pfizer generated €20.34 billion in revenue in the 3rd quarter of 2022, estimates now suggest a decline of -25.70% to €14.04 billion for this quarter. Profit is also expected to fall by -59.60% to €3.13 billion.


On an annual basis, analysts are rather pessimistic about Pfizer’s performance with projected...


