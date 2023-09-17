Erweiterte Funktionen


PennyMac Mortgage Investment in 37 Tagen: Quartalszahlen und Erwartungen der Aktionäre




17.09.23 18:38
The PennyMac Mortgage Investment company, based in Westlake Village, USA, will be releasing its quarterly earnings for the 3rd quarter in just 37 days. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit numbers? And how is the PennyMac Mortgage Investment stock performing compared to last year?


With only 37 days left until the PennyMac Mortgage Investment stock, currently valued at EUR 1.05 billion in market capitalization, presents its new quarterly figures before market opening. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently expect a slight decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While PennyMac Mortgage Investment generated a revenue of EUR 94.69 million in the 3rd quarter of 2022, a decrease of -32.30 percent to EUR 74.00...


