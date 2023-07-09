Erweiterte Funktionen


Peloton Interactive Q1 Finanzbericht: Umsatzsteigerung und Verringerung des Verlusts erwartet




09.07.23 08:24
Gurupress

Peloton Interactive’s 1st quarter financial results are just 114 days away from being released. Shareholders are eagerly awaiting the numbers, hoping for positive revenue and profit figures. They also want to see how Peloton Interactive’s stock has performed compared to the previous year.


With a current market capitalization of €2.35 billion, Peloton Interactive is set to announce its quarterly results before the stock market opens in 114 days. Both shareholders and analysts are anxiously waiting for the outcome. According to data analysis, analysts expect a slight increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. In the first quarter of 2022, Peloton Interactive generated €561.94 million in revenue, but now there is an anticipated jump of +6.50% to €598.51 million in revenue this time around. The company’s previous loss...


Hier weiterlesen

Aktuell
3,14 Mio. Unzen Gold - Fusion in Multi-Millionen-Unzen Gold-Distrikt
Neuer 324% Gold Hot Stock nach 4.557% mit Benchmark Metals ($BNCH)

Hi-View Resources Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Hautkrebs bald besiegt? Erstklassige Studienergebnisse. Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 212% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding PLC.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:09 , Gurupress
OVB Quartalsbilanz Vorschau: Umsatzrückgang [...]
10:08 , Gurupress
Charter Communications: Analysten sehen Kurs [...]
10:08 , Gurupress
Mondelez Quartalsprognose: Umsatz- und Gewin [...]
10:08 , Sharedeals
Bayer-Aktie: Abspaltung steht im Raum
10:07 , Gurupress
Henkel: Kursziel 71,40 EUR - Analysten erwa [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...