Pedevco Aktie: Grund zur Sorge?

Pedevco's stock performance over the past 12 months has resulted in a negative 28.91 percent return. In comparison, similar stocks from the "Oil Gas & Fuel Consumption" industry have seen an average increase of 19.51 percent, indicating an underperformance of -48.42 percent for Pedevco in the industry comparison. The "Energy" sector had an average return of 19.51 percent in the last year, with Pedevco lagging 48.42 percent below this average. This underperformance in both the industry and sector comparisons leads to a "Poor" rating in this category.

A technical analysis of Pedevco's stock using the moving average can be used to determine the current trend of the security. Looking at the 200-day moving average of Pedevco's closing price, it currently stands at 0.91 USD, significantly below the last closing price of 0.825 USD (a difference of -9.34 percent). Based on this, the stock is rated as "Poor". However, when looking at the 50-day moving average, which is currently at 0.86 USD, the last closing price is at a similar level (-4.07 percent), resulting in a "Neutral" rating for Pedevco based on this shorter-term analysis. Overall, Pedevco's stock is given a "Neutral" rating for simple technical analysis.

Using the Relative Strength Index (RSI), an indicator from technical analysis, it can be determined whether a security is "overbought" or "oversold" by comparing the upward and downward movements of a base asset over time. The RSI for the last 7 days for Pedevco's stock is currently 44, indicating that the security is neither overbought nor oversold, resulting in a "Neutral" rating. The RSI for the last 25 trading days is less volatile than the RSI7, with a value of 56.1, also leading to a "Neutral" rating for the RSI25. In summary, the analysis of the RSIs for Pedevco results in a "Neutral" rating.

In terms of dividends, the dividend yield, which represents the ratio between the dividend and the current stock price, is currently at 0 percent for Pedevco, below the industry average of 28.23. This results in a -28.23 percent difference from the industry average and a "Poor" rating from the editorial team for Pedevco's dividend policy.

