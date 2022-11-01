Pebble Group - Differentiated positions in promotional products

Erweiterte Funktionen


01.11.22 08:04
Edison Investment Research

The Pebble Group operates within the large, global promotional products market, estimated by management at $50bn, under a highly experienced team. The group combines two operations: a fast-growing, high-margin SaaS business supplying independent distributors of promotional goods; and a dependable and expanding international business supporting brand engagement programmes for major global brands. The group has a strong balance sheet, with end FY21 net cash (excluding leases) of £12.1m, set to be exceeded in the current year. The share price does not, in our opinion, reflect the group’s positioning or opportunities.

