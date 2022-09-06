Erweiterte Funktionen


Pebble Group - Both businesses performing well




06.09.22 09:04
Edison Investment Research

The Pebble Group’s H122 figures are strong, as indicated in July’s trading update. Facilisgroup (the SaaS offering supporting promotional products for North American SMEs) grew recurring revenues 21% in US$ terms (£: +30%) and its new Commercio offering is making encouraging early progress. Brand Addition, supporting global brands with promotional products, lifted revenues 29% over H121, from both new and longer-established customers. Group FY22 consensus forecasts were raised in July and management indicates that these will be ‘at least’ met. Pebble has a strong balance sheet funding investment in technology and sustainability to drive future growth.

