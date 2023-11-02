Erweiterte Funktionen



Paradigm Biopharma - Q1 results recap iPPS progress in OA & MPS




02.11.23 11:56
Edison Investment Research

Paradigm announced Q1 results (for the quarter ending 30 September) and a A$30m capital raise to potentially extend its cash runway through to mid CY25. Management attributed increased spending in the quarter to increased clinical and recruiting activity, which translated into a higher net cash outflow from operating activities of A$22.5m (vs A$17.1m in Q423). With the PARA_OA_008 programme now concluded, as well as the upcoming completion of the mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) VI Phase II trial and anticipated lower costs for PARA_OA_002, management expects R&D spend to decline in Q224, from A$21.9 in Q124 (vs A$16.1m in Q423). At the quarter end, the company had a cash balance of A$33.6m.

