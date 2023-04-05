Erweiterte Funktionen



Paradigm Biopharma - Potential for disease-modifying kOA treatment




05.04.23 09:04
Edison Investment Research

Paradigm has announced day 168 (six-month) data from the PARA_OA_008 trial, which is evaluating injectable pentosan polysulfate sodium (iPPS) as a potentially disease-modifying treatment for knee osteoarthritis (kOA). Highlights from the interim data include: structural changes in several disease features as measured by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), potential support for disease-modifying OA drug (DMOAD) activity from trends in biomarker data, and persistent positive responses in WOMAC scores. During the second half of CY23, Paradigm intends to discuss with the FDA and EMA a potential regulatory pathway for DMOAD indication labelling; we believe that the outcome, along with clarification on the Phase III development pathway, could represent a significant catalyst for the company.

