Paradigm Biopharma - Funded past near-term inflection points

02.02.23 07:42
Edison Investment Research

Cash flow figures from Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals’ latest update show that it remains funded past key near-term inflection points. In Q223, management reported a net cash outflow from operating activities of A$7.8m (A$17.8m for the first six months of FY23), including an A$7.4m R&D tax incentive rebate, and no capital expenditure. R&D expenditure increased 54% q-o-q to A$13.2m, corresponding with ongoing recruitment and site identification for the pivotal PARA_OA_002 Phase III trial of iPPS in knee osteoarthritis and an increase in other clinical activities. With cash of A$83.9m at end Q223 and at the current quarterly burn rate (adjusted for the non-recurring R&D tax incentive, A$15.2m), management estimates that operations are funded into 2024 (5.5 quarters), past important clinical milestones in Paradigm’s osteoarthritis programme in 2023.

