Paradigm Biopharma - Active pipeline and catalysts ahead




02.05.23 09:50
Edison Investment Research

Paradigm has shared its March 2023 quarterly update. In Q323, net cash outflow from operating activities was A$10.3m (A$28.1m for the first nine months of FY23). R&D costs amounted to A$9.0m, attributed to ongoing recruitment and analytical activities for the PARA_OA_008 Phase II clinical trial assessing injectable pentosan polysulfate (iPPS, or Zilosul) as a potentially disease-modifying treatment for knee osteoarthritis (kOA), site operations for Phase II studies in mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS I and MPS VI), and ongoing NDA-enabling non-clinical studies. This expenditure is comparable to the prior quarter (A$13.2m), and we anticipate an increase in burn rate in the near-term to support the company’s active pipeline. With a cash position of A$73.2m at end-Q323 and at the current quarterly burn rate, management estimates that operations remain funded into CY24.

