Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pan American Silver":
 Aktien    


Pan American Silver - Yamana bid overshadows Q322 results




17.11.22 14:00
Edison Investment Research

Weaker commodity prices and unabating cost pressures continued to supress Pan American Silver’s (PAAS’s) performance in Q322. However, at the top line, these were largely offset by higher gold sales, while lower inventory adjustments and other operating costs resulted in a 90% q-o-q boost in EBITDA. That said, the Q3 results were clearly overshadowed by PAAS’s joint bid to acquire Yamana Gold for c US$4.8bn. Contingent on shareholder approvals, the deal will be transformational for PAAS, adding four large-scale and low-cost producing silver and gold projects in Latin America and more than doubling its annual EBITDA.

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 422% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,52 $ 14,73 $ -0,21 $ -1,43% 17.11./16:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA6979001089 876617 30,55 $ 13,41 $
Werte im Artikel
0,030 plus
0,00%
0,58 plus
0,00%
14,52 minus
-1,43%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,952 € -1,62%  16:52
Berlin 13,96 € -0,80%  08:00
AMEX 14,62 $ -0,88%  16:30
Hamburg 13,976 € -0,89%  08:00
München 14,104 € -1,02%  13:15
Düsseldorf 13,95 € -1,06%  08:10
Nasdaq 14,52 $ -1,43%  16:37
NYSE 14,53 $ -1,49%  16:37
Stuttgart 13,934 € -2,35%  15:36
Frankfurt 13,96 € -2,50%  15:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Heute massiver Kursschub: Spektakuläre Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt diese 623% Uran-Aktie kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
281 Pan American Silver 19.09.22
12 Rohstoffe werden wieder intere. 25.04.21
27 Pan Ameriacan Silver 08.12.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...