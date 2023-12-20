Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pan American Silver":
 Aktien    


Pan American Silver - Skarn PEA confirms its early potential




20.12.23 08:10
Edison Investment Research

Pan American Silver (PAAS) released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of the La Colorada Skarn project, confirming its potential to become a large-scale operation producing an average 17.2Moz of silver per annum over the first 10 years of its 17-year mine life. At a base case throughput rate of 50ktpd, the company estimates the project’s post-tax NPV8 at US$1.1bn, with an IRR of 14% and a payback period of 4.3 years. We intend to update our valuation shortly to incorporate the PEA and the prevailing stronger than expected gold and silver prices.

Aktuell
Europäische Union finanziert diesen Uran Aktientip in Deutschland
Neuer 194% Copper Hot Stock nach 10.605% mit First Quantum Minerals ($FQVLF)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,80 € 14,715 € 0,085 € +0,58% 20.12./11:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA6979001089 876617 17,92 € 12,27 €
Werte im Artikel
0,52 plus
+5,98%
14,80 plus
+0,58%
0,067 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,80 € +0,58%  11:22
Frankfurt 14,795 € +6,06%  11:12
Hamburg 14,56 € +4,00%  08:01
Berlin 14,56 € +3,89%  08:02
München 14,565 € +1,92%  10:26
Düsseldorf 14,565 € +0,48%  09:31
Stuttgart 14,60 € +0,10%  09:07
NYSE 16,15 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 16,15 $ 0,00%  19.12.23
AMEX 16,18 $ 0,00%  19.12.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Jetzt startet klinische Studie 2b. Neuer 525% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
338 Pan American Silver 14.12.23
13 Rohstoffe werden wieder intere. 17.04.23
27 Pan Ameriacan Silver 08.12.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...