Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pan American Silver":
 Aktien    


Pan American Silver - Significant resources upgrade at Skarn




16.09.22 16:12
Edison Investment Research

Pan American Silver (PAAS) has upgraded its total mineral resources estimate at the La Colorada Skarn project to 227Moz in contained Ag from 141Moz (albeit at a lower silver grade), promoting a significant part of the resource into the indicated category. Despite the slight net positive effect of the resource upgrade on the valuation, we maintain our combined value of PAAS at US$27.5/share against the current backdrop of heightened commodity price volatility. While the silver price appears well supported at the current levels, gold remains under pressure due to the current environment of aggressive interest rate hikes.

Aktuell
Neuer 400% Aktieninsider Tipp: Sensationelle Uran-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,77 $ 15,655 $ 0,115 $ +0,73% 02.09./23:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA6979001089 876617 30,55 $ 14,40 $
Werte im Artikel
15,77 plus
+0,73%
0,058 minus
-2,75%
0,57 minus
-3,39%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,80 € -1,79%  19:37
AMEX 15,85 $ +1,28%  19:32
Stuttgart 15,764 € +0,93%  18:39
Nasdaq 15,77 $ +0,73%  19:38
NYSE 15,77 $ +0,70%  19:39
Frankfurt 15,902 € -0,11%  16:26
Berlin 15,798 € -0,82%  11:59
München 15,544 € -2,85%  08:00
Hamburg 15,502 € -2,95%  08:17
Düsseldorf 15,664 € -3,27%  18:31
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Jetzt massiver Kurssprung. Diesen 492% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
280 Pan American Silver 24.02.22
12 Rohstoffe werden wieder intere. 25.04.21
27 Pan Ameriacan Silver 08.12.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...