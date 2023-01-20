Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pan American Silver":
 Aktien    


Pan American Silver - Proxy advisors support Yamana vote




20.01.23 13:55
Edison Investment Research

Pan American Silver (PAAS) has reported preliminary operational results for FY22. Consolidated silver and gold production of 18.5Moz and 552.5koz were within the earlier guidance ranges (previously revised for silver). PAAS continues to progress its recently announced plan of arrangement to buy all non-Canadian assets of Yamana Gold. Shareholder votes for both companies are scheduled for 31 January, while the leading proxy advisors ISS and Glass Lewis have recommended PAAS shareholders to vote in favor of the proposed share issue to acquire all outstanding Yamana shares. We put our forecasts and valuation of PAAS under review pending upcoming shareholder approvals of the deal, which we believe could be an important catalyst for the stock.

Aktuell
Drohnen Aktientip meldet Riesendeal mit Lufthansa
261% Drone Hot Stock nach 25.947% mit Raytheon und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman

Draganfly Incn.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,85 $ 18,59 $ 0,26 $ +1,40% 20.01./18:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA6979001089 876617 30,55 $ 13,41 $
Werte im Artikel
18,85 plus
+1,40%
0,63 minus
-3,08%
0,020 minus
-12,66%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,342 € +1,05%  18:10
Stuttgart 17,424 € +2,97%  17:40
Hamburg 17,094 € +1,75%  08:00
Berlin 17,074 € +1,63%  08:02
Düsseldorf 17,056 € +1,62%  08:10
Nasdaq 18,85 $ +1,40%  18:28
NYSE 18,84 $ +1,34%  18:26
Frankfurt 17,418 € +1,24%  18:12
München 17,074 € +1,09%  08:02
AMEX 18,81 $ +1,07%  18:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock mit Massivem Kaufsignal - Neues Bohrprogramm startet. Nach 5.157% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
281 Pan American Silver 19.09.22
12 Rohstoffe werden wieder intere. 25.04.21
27 Pan Ameriacan Silver 08.12.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...