Pan American Silver - Positive drill results at La Colorada Skarn




25.07.22 16:48
Edison Investment Research

Pan American Silver (PAAS) has announced the results of additional infill and exploration drilling at the La Colorada Skarn project. The latest data are based on 22 new drill holes totalling c 18,000m and contain a number of high-grade intercepts, providing a further indication of the project’s scale and potential. The company plans to release an update on the project’s mineral resource estimate in Q322.

ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA6979001089 876617 30,55 $ 17,27 $
