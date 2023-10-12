Pan American Silver - La Colorada to restart after suspension

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pan American Silver":

Pan American Silver (PAAS) has announced that it will begin restarting operations at the La Colorada mine on 16 October. Operating activities at the project have temporarily been suspended since 5 October due to security concerns at the mine site following the concentrate robbery. The company does not expect any impact on the FY23 production and cost guidance from the suspension of production. We maintain our estimates and valuation.