Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pan American Silver":
 Aktien    


Pan American Silver - La Colorada to restart after suspension




12.10.23 15:50
Edison Investment Research

Pan American Silver (PAAS) has announced that it will begin restarting operations at the La Colorada mine on 16 October. Operating activities at the project have temporarily been suspended since 5 October due to security concerns at the mine site following the concentrate robbery. The company does not expect any impact on the FY23 production and cost guidance from the suspension of production. We maintain our estimates and valuation.

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,06 $ 14,59 $ -0,53 $ -3,63% 12.10./18:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA6979001089 876617 19,80 $ 13,41 $
Werte im Artikel
14,06 minus
-3,63%
0,50 minus
-3,85%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,23 € -3,75%  17:48
Berlin 13,755 € +2,65%  08:08
Hamburg 13,755 € +2,61%  08:01
München 13,755 € +2,61%  08:08
Frankfurt 13,73 € +1,93%  15:05
Stuttgart 13,705 € +0,40%  14:35
Düsseldorf 13,355 € -0,85%  16:31
NYSE 14,06 $ -3,63%  18:18
Nasdaq 14,065 $ -3,66%  18:21
AMEX 14,01 $ -3,91%  17:43
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 764 Mio. $ Lithium-Vorkommen entdeckt - 18 mal mehr als Börsenwert. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
331 Pan American Silver 06.10.23
13 Rohstoffe werden wieder intere. 17.04.23
27 Pan Ameriacan Silver 08.12.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...