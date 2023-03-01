Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pan American Silver":
 Aktien    


Pan American Silver - FY22 results beat consensus expectations




01.03.23 11:08
Edison Investment Research

Pan American Silver (PAAS) reported an encouraging set of Q4/FY22 results, with Q4 EBITDA of US$92.3m exceeding consensus expectations by c 21% and FY22 EBITDA coming in at US$272m, c 6% above consensus. The bottom line was negatively affected by US$157.3m of one-off costs relating to the Yamana transaction, which is expected to be completed in Q123. Our valuation and forecasts remain under review.

Aktuell
Multiple Sklerose bald besiegt - Neuer 268% Biotech Hot Stock
Nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMG) und 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

FSD Pharma Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,28 € 14,056 € 0,224 € +1,59% 01.03./13:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA6979001089 876617 27,80 € 13,40 €
Werte im Artikel
14,28 plus
+1,59%
0,52 plus
+0,78%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,28 € +1,59%  13:40
Düsseldorf 14,092 € +3,19%  08:10
Stuttgart 14,14 € +2,99%  10:58
Berlin 14,126 € +1,61%  08:00
Hamburg 14,108 € +1,48%  08:11
München 14,104 € +0,81%  08:00
Frankfurt 14,192 € +0,55%  11:59
NYSE 14,865 $ 0,00%  28.02.23
Nasdaq 14,86 $ 0,00%  28.02.23
AMEX 14,895 $ 0,00%  28.02.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
341% Drohnen Aktientip unmittelbar vor Riesendeals - 200 Drohnen Riesenauftrag. Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
289 Pan American Silver 15.02.23
12 Rohstoffe werden wieder intere. 25.04.21
27 Pan Ameriacan Silver 08.12.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...