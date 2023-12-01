Erweiterte Funktionen

Pan African Resources - Valuation up 22.2% with new gold price forecasts




01.12.23 14:46
Edison Investment Research

On 22 November, Pan African Resources (PAF) announced that operations to date in FY24 had performed in line with, or better than, expected, with gold production for H124 anticipated to be in the range 94,000–98,000oz (cf 92,307oz in H123). As a result, it increased its production guidance for FY24 to 180,000–190,000oz, which caused us to increase our production estimate in turn by 1.9% (or 3,575oz) to 189,725oz. The change made only a modest difference to our EPS forecasts for FY24 (see Exhibit 2). However, it increases our confidence in those estimates, which are already at the top of a relatively wide range of expectations.

