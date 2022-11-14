Pan African Resources - Setting the scene for FY23 and beyond

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pan African Resources":

Based on adjusted EBITDA, Pan African Resource’s performance in H222 was its third best on record and only fractionally (3.8% or ZAR47.8m) below its record level of ZAR1,264.8m in H122. Despite normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) being slightly below our prior expectations, this could be attributed to operating costs that stuck at higher levels than we had previously anticipated (in common with much of the global mining industry), which were left unrelieved by only a modest depreciation of the rand versus the US dollar.