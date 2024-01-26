Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pan African Resources":
Pan African Resources - Anticipating a happy valentine




26.01.24 14:32
Edison Investment Research

Pan African Resources’ (PAF’s) production update of 22 January revealed H124 production of 98,458oz gold, compared with prior guidance of 94,000–98,000oz, Edison’s expectation of 96,000oz and a figure of 92,307oz in H123. For the moment, we have left our financial forecasts for H124 unchanged, seeing roughly equally balanced upside and downside risks to our estimates pending actual results on 14 February. However, we note that the gold price is currently trading almost US$200/oz above our assumed H224 level.

