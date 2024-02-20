Pan African Resources - A happy valentine

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pan African Resources":

Pan African Resources’ (PAF’s) H124 results were released on 14 February, with earnings (and headline earnings) within 1.5% of our forecast and normalised headline earnings within 1.2% of our forecast (see Exhibit 4). While only one asset (BTRP) achieved record adjusted EBITDA, PAF’s three other main assets all recorded adjusted EBITDA numbers that were close to record levels in rand terms to result in a record adjusted EBITDA outcome for the group as a whole of ZAR1,512.6m – 20.2% above H222 and a comfortable 19.6% above the next highest number, of ZAR1,264.8m, set in H122.