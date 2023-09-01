Palantir Stock: Morgan Stanley changes ratings!

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Morgan Stanley":

Dr. Bernd Heim (Gurupress.de)

Morgan Stanley has recently downgraded its rating on Palantir stock from “Neutral” to “Sell,” but has raised the target price from $8 to $9. This seemingly contradictory move creates confusion in the capital market and raises serious questions about the long-term profitability and growth prospects of Palantir stock. Investors are justifiably confused: is the downgrade a warning sign or does the increasing target price offer a silver lining? This polarizing assessment puts Palantir stock in the spotlight as investors and market observers try to decipher the impact on the share price.

Reaction to positive economic data

Despite positive economic data, the reaction of Palantir shares remains rather subdued. Market analysts note that the current share price seems to have already priced in a lot of positive news. Nevertheless,...