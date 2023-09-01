Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Morgan Stanley":
 Aktien      Fonds    


Palantir Stock: Morgan Stanley changes ratings!




01.09.23 11:20
Gurupress

Dr. Bernd Heim (Gurupress.de) -

Morgan Stanley has recently downgraded its rating on Palantir stock from “Neutral” to “Sell,” but has raised the target price from $8 to $9. This seemingly contradictory move creates confusion in the capital market and raises serious questions about the long-term profitability and growth prospects of Palantir stock. Investors are justifiably confused: is the downgrade a warning sign or does the increasing target price offer a silver lining? This polarizing assessment puts Palantir stock in the spotlight as investors and market observers try to decipher the impact on the share price.


 


Reaction to positive economic data


Despite positive economic data, the reaction of Palantir shares remains rather subdued. Market analysts note that the current share price seems to have already priced in a lot of positive news. Nevertheless,...


Hier weiterlesen
Aktuell
20 Mrd. $ Übernahme - Nächster Tenbagger mit diesem AI Hot Stock
Jetzt 443% mit KI Aktientip nach 6.765% mit Check Point Software ($CHKP)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Silber


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
79,41 € 78,53 € 0,88 € +1,12% 01.09./15:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6174464486 885836 94,27 € 74,05 €
Werte im Artikel
79,41 plus
+1,12%
24,61 plus
+0,68%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		79,41 € +1,12%  15:35
Xetra 78,97 € +0,62%  12:19
Berlin 78,80 € +0,59%  14:05
Hamburg 78,59 € +0,52%  08:01
Hannover 78,59 € +0,51%  08:01
München 78,57 € +0,51%  08:00
Stuttgart 78,60 € +0,28%  08:07
Düsseldorf 78,61 € +0,18%  12:31
NYSE 85,15 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 85,16 $ 0,00%  31.08.23
AMEX 85,19 $ 0,00%  31.08.23
Frankfurt 78,59 € -0,17%  08:20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
483% Gold Hot Stock startet Exploration. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Barrick Gold ($Gold) und Endeavour Mining ($EDM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
56 Morgan Stanley: Nach der Nach. 19.04.23
15 Guten Morgan,Stanlay.Kräftiger . 25.04.21
  +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 04.11.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...