PSI Software - In transition, execution key to upside

PSI Software (PSI) develops and integrates process control software solutions for energy grid operators, manufacturing and logistics. PSI operates two segments: Energy Management (EM, 48% of H123 revenues), which provides intelligent software and solutions for energy grid operators, energy trading and public transport; and Production Management (PM, 52% of H123 revenues), which offers software products and solutions for production planning, production control and logistics across the metals production, vehicle manufacturing, mechanical engineering and logistics industries.