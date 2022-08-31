PB Holding - Bovemij reports a loss in H122

Bovemij, the unlisted car insurance company in which PB Holding has a 5.3% stake, reported a net loss of €3.8m in H122 versus a net profit of €31.7m in H121. However, Bovemij’s results will not affect PB Holding’s H122 results, which will be reported on 23 September. At the FY21 year end, PB Holding’s stake in Bovemij had a book value of €3.43 per share. In our previous report we calculated that the stake could be valued at up to €5.16 per PB Holding share based on peer valuations.