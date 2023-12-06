PB Holding - Bovemij proposes to pay dividend for 2023

PB Holding reported that the company’s most important asset, car insurer Bovemij, in which it has a 5.3% stake, intends to pay an unexpected special dividend in December 2023 of €0.60 per Bovemij certificate. This represents €0.31m for PB Holding’s 515k Bovemij certificates. The dividend still has to be approved at an extraordinary general meeting on 15 December. Where no revenues were previously expected in 2023, €0.31m revenues can be expected if the dividend is approved.