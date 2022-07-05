Erweiterte Funktionen
Oxford Biomedica - COVID vaccine and Kymriah news encouraging
05.07.22 07:40
Edison Investment Research
Oxford Biomedica (OXB) announced that it has signed a new three-year Master Services and Development Agreement with AstraZeneca (AZN) for future production of the AZN COVID-19 vaccine. As an expansion of the original agreement signed in September 2020, AZN will now have access to OXB’s world-class Oxbox manufacturing facilities on an as-needed basis from the start of 2023. Management expects revenues of approximately £30m from AZN in FY22 for batches of the vaccine already manufactured in 2022 under the original agreement. In addition, Novartis recently announced encouraging five-year follow-up data from the ELIANA clinical trial investigating the use of Kymriah in the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL). OXB is the sole global supplier of lentiviral vector for Kymriah. We view both announcements as a positive for OXB’s future revenues. Our valuation and forecasts are currently under review.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,10 €
|5,20 €
|-0,10 €
|-1,92%
|05.07./10:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BDFBVT43
|A2JLRX
|19,10 €
|4,74 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,4701 $
|+4,79%
|29.06.22
|Berlin
|5,35 €
|+1,90%
|10:00
|München
|5,40 €
|0,00%
|08:03
|Frankfurt
|5,10 €
|-1,92%
|09:18
|Stuttgart
|4,96 €
|-3,69%
|08:01
= Realtime
