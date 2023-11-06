Erweiterte Funktionen



Oryzon Genomics - Q323 recap ahead of key clinical stages




06.11.23 08:28
Edison Investment Research

Oryzon’s Q323 results recapped the clinical progression across its drug development pipeline. The company continues to develop therapies that address unmet needs related to the central nervous system (CNS) and oncology. As noted previously, an important development was the positive safety data for the PORTICO trial, assessing vafidemstat in patients with borderline personality disorder (BPD). Oryzon continues to enrol patients for its lead oncology trial (FRIDA), investigating iadademstat as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and an update is expected in Q224. Based on current visibility, we have adjusted our FY23 operating loss estimates to €5.4m (vs €3.8m previously). Top-line data from PORTICO and FRIDA are expected to be the next key catalysts. Gross cash at the end of Q323 stood at US$8.8m (€8.4m), down from US$14.6m in H123, which we anticipate should fund the company’s operations into Q124. We value Oryzon at €900.3m or €15.4/share (up from €874.1m or €15.6/share).

