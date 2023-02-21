Erweiterte Funktionen
Oryzon Genomics - Progress in oncology and CNS in FY22
21.02.23 07:06
Edison Investment Research
Oryzon Genomics has presented headline FY22 financial results, which reflect continued progress on its clinical activities for key assets iadademstat (oncology) and vafidemstat (central nervous system; CNS) across different programmes. Total operating expenses for the year were US$22.9m, up by 13.5% from US$20.2m in FY21 and slightly higher than our estimate of US$20.1m. As expected, the bulk of these costs (c 80%) related to R&D expenses (US$18.1m) as the company continues to focus on advancing its clinical pipeline. The period-end gross cash balance was US$22.7m, which at historical burn rates (€6.92m/US$7.3m in H122) should fund the company into H225, past key clinical readouts. Looking ahead, we see the start of patient enrolment in the FRIDA study for relapsed/refractory (r/r) FLT3+ acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) patients and top-line data from the PORTICO study for borderline personality (BPD) disorder in Q123 as key upcoming catalysts.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,51 €
|2,515 €
|-0,005 €
|-0,20%
|21.02./09:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ES0167733015
|A2ACV2
|3,02 €
|2,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,56 €
|+0,99%
|10.02.23
|Frankfurt
|2,50 €
|+1,01%
|08:11
|München
|2,52 €
|+0,40%
|09:19
|Stuttgart
|2,52 €
|+0,20%
|08:04
|Düsseldorf
|2,51 €
|-0,20%
|08:31
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|4
|Oryzon - Kampf gegen Alzheim.
|25.04.21