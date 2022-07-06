Erweiterte Funktionen



Oryzon Genomics - Key milestones and extended cash runway




06.07.22 08:14
Edison Investment Research

Oryzon is progressing with its lead assets, iadademstat and vafidemstat, in the clinic. The ALICE study continues to generate positive readouts in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) with initiation of Phase Ib FRIDA in second line planned for H222. In borderline personality disorder (BPD) Oryzon is expecting interim readouts this year and is filing an investigational new drug (IND) application to initiate the Phase Ib study in Kabuki syndrome. We believe positive readouts in the AML and BPD setting could serve as important catalysts in 2022. With a gross cash position of €25.2m at end-March 2022, we estimate Oryzon has a cash runway through into Q225. We value Oryzon at €802m, or €15.1/share, from €739m, or €13.9/share.

Aktuell
Jetzt einsteigen: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,355 € 2,265 € 0,09 € +3,97% 06.07./11:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ES0167733015 A2ACV2 3,85 € 2,13 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,355 € +3,97%  01.07.22
Frankfurt 2,20 € +0,69%  09:09
Stuttgart 2,225 € -1,77%  08:00
Düsseldorf 2,155 € -2,71%  10:01
München 2,27 € -3,61%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran-Aktien vor massiver Rallye - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 Oryzon - Kampf gegen Alzheim. 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...