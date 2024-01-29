Oryzon Genomics - KOL event: Offering a real-world solution in BPD

Oryzon hosted a key opinion leader (KOL) event highlighting the potential of vafidemstat in borderline personality disorder (BPD). The KOLs discussed the limited options for treating BPD, as there are no approved drugs, and the current therapies are often ineffective. While the PORTICO trial did not reach statistical significance on its primary endpoints, vafidemstat was favoured over placebo in all efficacy measures, with statistical significance in two key secondary endpoints. During the event, the KOLs shared their perspectives from working with BPD patients, and claimed that improvements of 25% or over, across any measure of overall severity and agitation/aggression, would mark a clinically meaningful outcome. As this was achieved in PORTICO, we believe that vafidemstat has the potential to be an effective treatment option for this underserved patient population. Oryzon is conducting a detailed analysis of the trial results and plans to request an end-of-Phase II (EoP2) meeting with the FDA in Q224 to discuss a registrational Phase III programme.