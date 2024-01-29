Erweiterte Funktionen



Oryzon Genomics - KOL event: Offering a real-world solution in BPD




29.01.24 07:36
Edison Investment Research

Oryzon hosted a key opinion leader (KOL) event highlighting the potential of vafidemstat in borderline personality disorder (BPD). The KOLs discussed the limited options for treating BPD, as there are no approved drugs, and the current therapies are often ineffective. While the PORTICO trial did not reach statistical significance on its primary endpoints, vafidemstat was favoured over placebo in all efficacy measures, with statistical significance in two key secondary endpoints. During the event, the KOLs shared their perspectives from working with BPD patients, and claimed that improvements of 25% or over, across any measure of overall severity and agitation/aggression, would mark a clinically meaningful outcome. As this was achieved in PORTICO, we believe that vafidemstat has the potential to be an effective treatment option for this underserved patient population. Oryzon is conducting a detailed analysis of the trial results and plans to request an end-of-Phase II (EoP2) meeting with the FDA in Q224 to discuss a registrational Phase III programme.

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Barrick Gold ($Gold) und Endeavour Mining ($EDM)
Diesen 586% Gold Hot Stock 2024 jetzt kaufen

Starcore International Mines Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,95 € 1,924 € 0,026 € +1,35% 29.01./10:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ES0167733015 A2ACV2 2,57 € 1,87 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,95 € +1,35%  24.01.24
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,80 $ +1,69%  09.01.24
Düsseldorf 1,912 € +0,95%  09:31
München 1,936 € 0,00%  08:12
Frankfurt 1,914 € -0,31%  09:12
Stuttgart 1,898 € -1,45%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Studienergebnisse - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. Neuer 192% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 Oryzon - Kampf gegen Alzheim. 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...