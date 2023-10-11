Oryzon Genomics - Favorable safety reported in PORTICO Phase II

Erweiterte Funktionen



11.10.23 13:10
Edison Investment Research

Oryzon presented a positive update on vafidemstat’s ongoing Phase IIb PORTICO trial in borderline personality disorder (BPD) at the ECNP Congress. The aggregated blinded safety data, as of 23 August, demonstrated a well-tolerated safety profile for a cohort with baseline characteristics reflecting real-world demographics of a typical BPD population. This is a critical consideration for therapies to progress and be successful once commercialised. We also note a low rate of discontinuations (2%) due to treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) and zero discontinuations attributed to serious TEAEs. Screen failure and dropout rates, at 37% and 21%, respectively, were also favourable compared to other agents in development for BPD, such as brexpiprazole, which had higher rates (62% and 27%). As a reminder, the primary objective of the PORTICO trial is efficacy of vafidemstat, and we anticipate top-line data in Q124. Although the shared data was blinded, the overall results suggest a favourable safety profile for vafidemstat and we await next year’s efficacy readout as (if positive) it will be a key catalyst and potentially increase the probability of success for vafidemstat in BPD.

