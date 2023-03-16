Erweiterte Funktionen
Oryzon Genomics - Clinical milestone reached with FRIDA initiation
16.03.23 12:12
Edison Investment Research
Oryzon Genomics has announced it has enrolled the first patient in its Phase Ib FRIDA study investigating iadademstat in combination with Astellas’ FDA-approved FLT3 inhibitor gilteritinib to treat FLT3+ relapsed/refractory (r/r) acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) patients. The FRIDA study is central to Oryzon’s overall strategy as management believes the second-line AML setting may represent a potentially quicker route to market for iadademstat, targeting an AML patient population with limited and sub-optimal treatment options. FRIDA will recruit up to 45 patients across 10–15 trial sites in the United States and, in our view, its initiation marks a significant clinical milestone for the company.
