Oryzon Genomics - CRADA win to provide a halo effect

Oryzon has been awarded a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the US National Cancer Institute (NCI) to develop its lead oncology asset, iadademstat. We believe the selection in this highly competitive process provides financial and reputational benefits. This follows positive readouts from the ongoing ALICE study in first-line acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). Oryzon plans to initiate the key follow-on FRIDA study in second line AML in H222. Management also plans to investigate iadademstat in first-line small cell lung cancer (SCLC).