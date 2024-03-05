Erweiterte Funktionen



Oryzon Genomics - Approaching a period of inflection




05.03.24 12:54
Edison Investment Research

ORY FY23 results announcement covered an eventful period for the company’s pipeline, capped by the release of top-line data from the Phase IIb PORTICO trial for lead CNS asset vafidemstat. With the focus squarely on the planned end of Phase II (EoP2) meeting with the FDA and anticipated clinical updates on the remaining programmes, we see FY24 as a crucial period for the company, with multiple inflection points. Other key upcoming milestones include results from the FRIDA trial (iadademstat in FLT3+ r/r acute myeloid leukaemia; expected in Q224) and a clinical timeline update from the EVOLUTION trial (vafidemstat in schizophrenia; expected in 2024). Based on the current status of the company’s programmes and improved visibility, we have adjusted our market strategy, launch timelines and valuation across the company’s pipeline, leading to a valuation reset to €11.8/share (€15.1/share previously).

Aktuell
Eilt: 10 Mrd. CAD$ Lithium-Übernahme - 5.721 mal mehr als Börsenwert
Neuer 284% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA)

Blockchaink2 Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,76 € 1,756 € 0,004 € +0,23% 05.03./15:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ES0167733015 A2ACV2 2,38 € 1,63 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,76 € +0,23%  04.03.24
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,00 $ +11,11%  07.02.24
Düsseldorf 1,64 € +2,37%  12:30
München 1,648 € -7,00%  09:04
Frankfurt 1,604 € -7,07%  08:18
Stuttgart 1,604 € -7,50%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 95% weniger Medikamente - 100 mal wirksamer gegen Krebs. Neuer 503% Biotech Hot Stock nach 9.290% mit Novo-Nordisk ($NVO)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 Oryzon - Kampf gegen Alzheim. 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...