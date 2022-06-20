Original-Research: wallstreet:online AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



20.06.22 10:02
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: wallstreet:online AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu wallstreet:online AG



Unternehmen: wallstreet:online AG


ISIN: DE000A2GS609



Anlass der Studie: Research study (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 37.55 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



FY 2021 closed with significant revenue growth from booming transaction and


portal business; Dynamic revenue growth also for the current FY 2022 due to


the strong expansion and optimisation of the Brokerage business expected;


The continuation of the successful growth strategy should


ensure dynamic sales and earnings growth in the future; Target price: EUR


37.55 (previously: EUR 38.60); Rating: Buy



According to published business figures, wallstreet:online achieved a new


record in the past financial year 2021 on a pro forma basis with revenue


growth of 82.2% to EUR 51.40 million (previous year: EUR 28.21 million).


The transaction business (Smartbroker) proved to be the main growth driver.


This exceeded the company's guidance (EUR 45.00 million to EUR 50.00


million). Our revenue estimate was also reached or almost reached on a pro


forma basis as well as on the level of reported consolidated revenues (EUR


48.20 million) (GBC forecast: EUR 49.10 million).



At the earnings level, EBITDA adjusted for one-time effects and new


customer acquisition costs for the Smartbroker of EUR 13.1 million


increased dynamically by 45.0% to EUR 17.50 million (previous year: EUR


12.50 million). Due to considerable investments in the expansion and


development of the brokerage business, which, in addition to development


costs incurred, primarily affected the marketing and


personnel areas, the EBITDA after customer acquisition costs fell to EUR


3.90 million (previous year: EUR 7.50 million) compared to the previous


year. It should be noted that the EBITDA of the previous year was


positively influenced by a special effect based on extraordinary income


(EUR 3.01 million) from the sale of an investment. The company thus also


met its earnings guidance (adjusted EBITDA before customer acquisition


costs: EUR 17.50 million). Our earnings estimate was not reached due to


higher costs for the development and expansion of their transaction


business.



For the current financial year 2022, wallstreet:online also expects a


continuation of their dynamic growth course. The management expects a


significant increase in consolidated revenues of around 25.0% to between


EUR 62.0 million and EUR 67.0 million compared to the previous year. At the


earnings level, adjusted EBITDA (operating EBITDA) after customer


acquisition costs is expected to be in a range of EUR 10.00 million to EUR


12.00 million. With regard to customer acquisition costs (Smartbroker), the


company expects marketing costs of EUR 6.00 million for the current


financial period and thus an adjusted EBITDA before customer acquisition


costs of EUR 16.00 million to EUR 18.00 million.



We also expect that the company will be able to continue its successful


growth course dynamically in the current financial year and in the years to


come. The transaction business and the Smartbroker should continue to be


the main growth drivers in the future. Specifically, we expect consolidated


revenue of EUR 62.33 million for the current financial year. In the


following years 2023 and 2024, these should increase further to EUR 84.02


million and EUR 98.57 million respectively.



Parallel to our revenue estimates, we also expect significant growth in


earnings. For the current financial year 2022, we calculate an EBITDA of


EUR 10.04 million. Based on expected economies of scale in both business


units, we expect a disproportionate increase in EBITDA to EUR 14.05 million


and EUR 28.73 million for the coming financial years 2023 and 2024,


respectively. At the same time, the expected EBITDA margin should jump from


16.1% (2022) to 29.1% (2024).



Overall, we remain convinced that the wallstreet:online group will succeed


in significantly expanding its market positions in their two complementary


business segments and thus continue its dynamic growth course. Their


significant investments in the Smartbroker should be increasingly reflected


in their earnings and profitability figures in the future, in particular


due to expected economies of scale and an improved cost structure. In


addition, we expect that the increased dovetailing of the synergetic media


and brokerage business activities will additionally boost the growth course


and profitability of the group.



Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have determined a


target price of EUR 38.60 per share based on our estimates, which were


previously adjusted in our research report (based on the preliminary


business figures). Due to higher capital costs (the increase in the risk-


free interest rate to 0.40% instead of the previous 0.25%) compared to the


previous study (as of 30 March 2022), we have slightly lowered our previous


price target to EUR 37.55 per share. We have left our previous revenue and


earnings estimates unchanged. In view of the current share price level, we


continue to give the rating 'Buy' and see significant upside potential.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/24433.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Datum und Zeitpunkt der Fertigstellung der Studie: 20.06.2022 (9:31 Uhr)


Datum und Zeitpunkt der ersten Weitergabe: 20.06.2022 (10:00 Uhr)


Gültigkeit des Kursziels: bis max. 31.12.2022



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,48 € 17,00 € 0,48 € +2,82% 20.06./11:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2GS609 A2GS60 26,70 € 14,30 €
Werte im Artikel
17,48 plus
+2,82%
 plus
+0,46%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,48 € +1,63%  11:48
München 17,00 € +3,16%  08:00
Hamburg 17,48 € +2,94%  11:53
Xetra 17,48 € +2,82%  11:53
Frankfurt 17,12 € +2,51%  09:15
Düsseldorf 17,12 € +0,82%  11:01
Stuttgart 17,10 € +0,59%  11:45
Berlin 17,30 € +0,58%  10:55
Bitte warten...