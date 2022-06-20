Original-Research: wallstreet:online AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

wallstreet:online AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu wallstreet:online AG

wallstreet:online AG

ISIN: DE000A2GS609

Research study (Anno)

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 37.55 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

FY 2021 closed with significant revenue growth from booming transaction and

portal business; Dynamic revenue growth also for the current FY 2022 due to

the strong expansion and optimisation of the Brokerage business expected;

The continuation of the successful growth strategy should

ensure dynamic sales and earnings growth in the future; Target price: EUR

37.55 (previously: EUR 38.60); Rating: Buy

According to published business figures, wallstreet:online achieved a new

record in the past financial year 2021 on a pro forma basis with revenue

growth of 82.2% to EUR 51.40 million (previous year: EUR 28.21 million).

The transaction business (Smartbroker) proved to be the main growth driver.

This exceeded the company's guidance (EUR 45.00 million to EUR 50.00

million). Our revenue estimate was also reached or almost reached on a pro

forma basis as well as on the level of reported consolidated revenues (EUR

48.20 million) (GBC forecast: EUR 49.10 million).

At the earnings level, EBITDA adjusted for one-time effects and new

customer acquisition costs for the Smartbroker of EUR 13.1 million

increased dynamically by 45.0% to EUR 17.50 million (previous year: EUR

12.50 million). Due to considerable investments in the expansion and

development of the brokerage business, which, in addition to development

costs incurred, primarily affected the marketing and

personnel areas, the EBITDA after customer acquisition costs fell to EUR

3.90 million (previous year: EUR 7.50 million) compared to the previous

year. It should be noted that the EBITDA of the previous year was

positively influenced by a special effect based on extraordinary income

(EUR 3.01 million) from the sale of an investment. The company thus also

met its earnings guidance (adjusted EBITDA before customer acquisition

costs: EUR 17.50 million). Our earnings estimate was not reached due to

higher costs for the development and expansion of their transaction

business.

For the current financial year 2022, wallstreet:online also expects a

continuation of their dynamic growth course. The management expects a

significant increase in consolidated revenues of around 25.0% to between

EUR 62.0 million and EUR 67.0 million compared to the previous year. At the

earnings level, adjusted EBITDA (operating EBITDA) after customer

acquisition costs is expected to be in a range of EUR 10.00 million to EUR

12.00 million. With regard to customer acquisition costs (Smartbroker), the

company expects marketing costs of EUR 6.00 million for the current

financial period and thus an adjusted EBITDA before customer acquisition

costs of EUR 16.00 million to EUR 18.00 million.

We also expect that the company will be able to continue its successful

growth course dynamically in the current financial year and in the years to

come. The transaction business and the Smartbroker should continue to be

the main growth drivers in the future. Specifically, we expect consolidated

revenue of EUR 62.33 million for the current financial year. In the

following years 2023 and 2024, these should increase further to EUR 84.02

million and EUR 98.57 million respectively.

Parallel to our revenue estimates, we also expect significant growth in

earnings. For the current financial year 2022, we calculate an EBITDA of

EUR 10.04 million. Based on expected economies of scale in both business

units, we expect a disproportionate increase in EBITDA to EUR 14.05 million

and EUR 28.73 million for the coming financial years 2023 and 2024,

respectively. At the same time, the expected EBITDA margin should jump from

16.1% (2022) to 29.1% (2024).

Overall, we remain convinced that the wallstreet:online group will succeed

in significantly expanding its market positions in their two complementary

business segments and thus continue its dynamic growth course. Their

significant investments in the Smartbroker should be increasingly reflected

in their earnings and profitability figures in the future, in particular

due to expected economies of scale and an improved cost structure. In

addition, we expect that the increased dovetailing of the synergetic media

and brokerage business activities will additionally boost the growth course

and profitability of the group.

Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have determined a

target price of EUR 38.60 per share based on our estimates, which were

previously adjusted in our research report (based on the preliminary

business figures). Due to higher capital costs (the increase in the risk-

free interest rate to 0.40% instead of the previous 0.25%) compared to the

previous study (as of 30 March 2022), we have slightly lowered our previous

price target to EUR 37.55 per share. We have left our previous revenue and

earnings estimates unchanged. In view of the current share price level, we

continue to give the rating 'Buy' and see significant upside potential.

