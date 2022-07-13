Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dow Jones Industrial Average":
 Indizes      Fonds    


Original-Research: wallstreet:online AG (von GBC AG):




13.07.22 09:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: wallstreet:online AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu wallstreet:online AG



Unternehmen: wallstreet:online AG


ISIN: DE000A2GS609



Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann



13/07/2022 - Management interview with wallstreet:online AG



'We see ourselves as a next generation broker and disruptor of the classic


broker market in Germany. The transaction business will account for the


largest share of our revenues in a few years. '



wallstreet:online AG (wallstreet:online) operates Smartbroker - a multi-


award-winning online broker that is the only provider in Germany to combine


the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely


favourable conditions of neo brokers. At the same time, the group operates


four high-reach stock market portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de,


FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly


page views, the group is by far the largest publisher-independent financial


portal operator in the German-speaking region and maintains the largest


financial community.



Recently, wallstreet:online presented the 'Case Study 2026' at its Annual


General Meeting. In it, the medium-term growth potential for the improved


Smartbroker product (Smartbroker 2.0) was considered as part of a scenario


calculation. Against this background, we took the opportunity to interview


Matthias Hach, CEO of the wallstreet:online group, about the 'Case Study


2026', the business model and the company's prospects.



GBC AG: Smartbroker is part of the wallstreet:online group and therefore


not a typical fintech startup in our view. What makes the combination of


financial media and online brokerage work and should this be maintained in


the future?



Matthias Hach: I'll start with the second part of the question: yes, this


combination distinguishes us and will be further strengthened in the


future. Thanks to our financial portals, we can offer our brokerage


customers high-quality journalism, real-time prices and much more


information about the stock market - free of charge. In the near future, we


will also create paid offers, I am thinking of our own recommendation


(Börsenbrief) and further trading-specific content. In addition, there is


our financial community with almost one million registered users. So, there


are plenty of opportunities for networking and discussion. Conversely, with


the Smartbroker, we provide the readers of our portals with a fully-fledged


online broker that has been designed according to their wishes and with


which they can trade from as little as EUR 0. From my point of view, the


two segments complement each other ideally, and at the same time we have


developed a stable business model with the media business that has grown


over the years. The income from this segment allows us to finance the


growth of Smartbroker largely internally.



GBC AG: 200,000 accounts have already been opened with Smartbroker around


two years after its market launch. Does this mean that the new Smartbroker


2.0 is really giving the big online brokers a run for their money and how


well does your offering compare to the competition?



Matthias Hach: Smartbroker is challenging all brokerage service providers


and I am convinced that we have the best offer. For customers of classic


broad banks and online brokers, a Smartbroker securities account is


worthwhile for financial considerations alone. Two years ago, the magazine


'Finanztest' calculated on the basis of various sample portfolios that


investors who switch to us can save up to EUR 831 per year - mind you, for


the same service and the exact same transactions. I honestly find it


unbelievable that in 2022, the established banks often still offer


completely overpriced rates and have so far gotten away with it. People


often use existing offers out of habit or don't know what newer, better


options are available. We want to change this and are therefore challenging


first-generation brokers in particular. For this, the large selection of


trading venues is important because the customers of the big banks do not


want to cut back on choice. However, our broad range of exchanges is also a


decisive argument in the competition with the typical neo brokers, which


usually only offer one or two partners. Although clients often pay no or


very low fees there, they have to buy their securities from a very specific


trading venue and this can lead to unfavourable prices and high spreads.


So, for larger transactions, it can easily be cheaper to pay EUR 4 in Xetra


trading with us than EUR 0 with another exchange.



GBC AG: Should this strategy also be implemented in other European markets


in the future?



Matthias Hach: The expansion to other European markets is currently not on


the table for us. According to the official figures of the Bundesbank, 28


million securities accounts were held in Germany alone at the end of 2021,


with the majority of them still held by traditional banks and savings


institutions, followed by first-generation brokers and direct banks, and


finally a small share at the so-called neo brokers. Due to the


comprehensive product range and the extremely favourable price model, we


are in a unique position to address customers from all three groups and to


win them over. Once we have built up a corresponding position here at some


point, we will be happy to talk about the potential of other European


markets. Let's not forget that other providers are expanding abroad because


they are dependent on rapid customer growth - but this is associated with


high costs and risks: legal restrictions, tax regulations, language


barriers, the general war for talent and then all the coordination with the


'mother ship'. Unfortunately, we are currently seeing that some fintechs


have overstretched themselves and now have to lay off numerous employees.


Growing the top line is not everything, for us it always has to be value-


driven. We therefore focus on sustainable growth and concentrate fully on


our home market.



GBC AG: What do clients look for when choosing a digital broker? How does


Smartbroker compare to the competition?



Matthias Hach: You can narrow it down to three criteria: First, we are


talking about the fee model. Smartbroker is undoubtedly one of the cheapest


providers on the market - several independent news outlets are even of the


opinion that we are the cheapest online broker in Germany in relation to


the comprehensive product range. Depending on the stock exchange, our


customers can trade for as little as EUR 0; with other exchanges the fee is


just EUR 1 to EUR 4. There are no custody account fees and no other hidden


costs. The second criterion relates to the product range - here we offer


the same package as the 'big' players, but at the prices of neo brokers.


Our customers can buy and sell on every German stock exchange and numerous


foreign trading venues. In total, there are around 40 stock exchanges


available. This broad selection is particularly important for our target


group. Based on the average custody account volumes and the average amount


per transaction, we see that Smartbroker clients are mainly experienced


investors with a certain amount of assets. These clients do not want to do


without the broad product range, but they do not want to spend more than


necessary either. The third criterion is our very good customer service,


which is an important part of the overall offer and which sets us apart


from new brokers in particular. Taking these factors together, we offer a


complete and excellent overall product suite.



We see ourselves as a next generation broker and 'disruptor' of the


traditional broker market in Germany. We forego fees customary in the


industry and pass on the cost advantages resulting from digital products,


lean structures and the optimisation of existing fee models to our clients.


This disruptive approach in existing markets for the benefit of end


customers is part of our company DNA. FondsDiscount revolutionised the fund


market for private investors back in 2004. Today, the brand offers more


than 24,000 investment funds without any issue premia.



GBC AG: Your group is even to bear the name 'Smartbroker Holding AG' in


future. What prompted you to take this step and what does the change mean


for the media business around wallstreet-online.de and the other portals of


the group?



Matthias Hach: Smartbroker is now our most important project, and the


majority of our employees already work in some form on the further


development of our online broker. In this respect, a change of name makes


perfect sense with regard to representing our core business more clearly,


but a lot will also happen on the turnover level. The transaction business


will account for the largest share of our revenues in a few years.


Therefore, I think it is only right that we also express the importance of


the brokerage business in the company name. The strategic orientation of


the group should thus also become more visible on the capital market -


after all, our stock exchange listing makes it possible to invest not only


with Smartbroker but also in Smartbroker. This will not change anything for


the media business. The portals will continue to operate under the


established name wallstreet:online, with all journalistic offerings bundled


in wallstreet:online Publishing GmbH, which was specifically founded for


this purpose.



GBC AG: Smartbroker 2.0 is the most important project for your group in the


coming years. What exactly will change for your customers with the new


edition of the online broker?



Matthias Hach: We can't emphasise it enough: apart from the low fees and


the large selection of trading venues, basically everything changes. The


new Smartbroker is not just a facelift or something along those lines.


Within about one-and-a-half years, we have actually developed a completely


new product, which includes a completely new IT infrastructure, a new


corporate identity, a new trading interface in the web application and many


other points in addition to the smartphone app. We have created new


structures internally and strengthened existing departments with new staff,


particularly in the areas of risk management, legal, compliance, design, IT


& development and investor relations. With this setup, we are well


positioned for our relaunch and expected growth. The most important change


for customers is the elimination of a partner bank. Anyone who opens a


securities account with Smartbroker will also become a customer with us in


the future. This means that, after the licence extension by BaFin, the


securities accounts will be with us. We will take over customer service and


the entire application process, which will lead to significant improvements


in the interaction with our customers. We will simplify, accelerate and


digitalise many processes and be able to fully develop our innovative


strength with regard to ongoing product expansion and improvement.



GBC AG: Let's stay with Smartbroker 2.0. You had announced that there would


also be some changes on the company side, for example with regard to the


scalability of the product. How high was the investment and when will the


innovation pay off?



Matthias Hach: In the project period 2021-2022, we will invest about EUR


20-25 million in Smartbroker 2.0, the associated increase in staff and IT


development work. We are internalising large parts of the value chain


around custody account management, securities trading settlement,


reporting, etc. and are working together with selected partners in some


areas. The new technology is cloud-based and scalable.



In the past few months, we have already created numerous jobs, most of them


in client services. An often overlooked difference between us and the


typical neo brokers is our good accessibility, including by phone. Many


providers can at best be reached by e-mail. Our customer service team is


available Monday to Friday from 8 am to 6 pm. But back to the investments:


a little more than half is capitalised and depreciated over a few years.


The expenses pay off from day one, as Smartbroker 2.0 already makes a


positive contribution to the profitability of the group with the current


number of customers - apart from the costs of acquiring new customers.



GBC AG: You recently presented the Case Study 2026. It includes about


600,000 securities accounts by the end of 2026, revenues of between EUR 140


million and EUR 180 million and an increase in the EBITDA margin to more


than 35%. What is the basis for this growth? How confident are you in the


continued strong trading activity of your clients?



Matthias Hach: On the one hand, thanks to our own trading app, we can


advertise on a large scale in social media and in the company's own media


apps for the first time, which will lead to a more favourable marketing mix


overall and thus to lower costs in acquiring new customers. So, in the


future we will address a much broader target group and at the same time


expect more trades per client. Thanks to our own trading app, we will also


see trades on-the-go in the future; trading will then no longer be limited


to the PC or laptop.



At the same time, the costs per transaction will decrease due to economies


of scale, with a simultaneous increase in turnover per trade, as the


revenue share that is currently transferred to the partner bank is


completely eliminated. In addition, Smartbroker 2.0 offers our customers


trading in cryptocurrencies - all accessible via the same platform, mind


you. We have developed a completely new trading interface for the web


application and will successively integrate Smartbroker with our financial


portals. Our goal is to combine information and transaction. Looking at the


trading activity of our customers, I am confident. We have shown three


different scenarios in our case study, a so-called low case with 20


transactions per year, a base case with 30 transactions and a high case


with 40 transactions. These figures are based on the experience we have


gathered over the past two-and-a-half years. The middle scenario


corresponds to a large extent to the values we measured last year. So, in


my view, it is a realistic base value. But even with 20 transactions per


client, we still generate solid earnings thanks to the optimised business


model.



GBC AG: What future growth areas do you see for the group? Should it go


beyond the brokerage business for private investors?



Matthias Hach: With the launch of Smartbroker 2.0, our business model will


become even more attractive. For our planning, we distinguish between


projects that can make a direct contribution to turnover in the short term


and those that will strengthen the group's position in the long term. A


very important point is possible interest income on the cash holdings of


our customers. In the current environment, this would already make a


significant difference in turnover. Specifically, our clients held around


EUR 900 million in cash at the end of Q1 2022 - at a 1% interest margin,


this would generate EUR 9 million in additional revenue. We plan to offer


this initially through a partner bank and would receive a portion of the


interest income in the model. One idea is to also offer our brokerage


infrastructure as a white-label solution to B2B customers in the future -


for example, to smaller asset managers who are currently place their


transactions via major banks at higher conditions. Other topics such as the


much-discussed equity pension and other government measures that could make


the capital market more attractive for private investors could become


significant drivers of overall market growth. This also includes topics


such as financial education, especially for younger investors, who could be


introduced to the capital market in this way.



GBC AG: What relevance does the regulatory topic 'Payment for Order Flow'


have for the Smartbroker and your group? How would you deal with a possible


ban on refunds?



Matthias Hach: Of course, we are following the discussion very closely, but


to be honest we are relatively relaxed about the issue. For one thing, we


are much less dependent on charge-backs than is the case with many typical


EUR 0-brokers. On the other hand, we have recently seen positive signals


from politicians. A complete ban, as was discussed just a few months ago,


no longer seems to be in focus. Instead, we expect stricter requirements


with regard to transparency, and there is nothing to be said against that.


It would do the industry, and especially the image of online brokers, good


if customers were better informed about the business models and agreements.


In any case, we have nothing to hide. But now let's play the scenario you


outlined out for a moment: in the case of a complete ban, we would probably


raise the fees per order by about one euro - and would still represent the


cheapest offer in the category 'full product scope', i.e. nothing would


change in the fundamental market dynamics. Other providers with already


weak margins would probably have to raise prices even more significantly.


Either way, such a decision would lead to customers paying higher prices


and thus the barriers to accessing the capital market would increase again.


This is exactly what politics cannot be about.



GBC AG: Against the background of uncertainties regarding the ongoing


corona pandemic, the expansion of the Ukraine war and a further tightening


of inflation, there is a risk of a significant cooling of the economy or


even recessionary developments. How stable or robust do you consider your


target markets and your business model in the event of a recession?



Matthias Hach: No one can say how the markets will develop in the coming


months, but I am quite optimistic for our company: wallstreet:online AG has


existed for 24 years, we have already mastered many a crisis from the Neuer


Markt, 9/11 and the financial crisis of 2008 to corona and the Ukraine war.


Our media business is stable and has been growing steadily for years. In


some ways, turbulent times on the stock markets even lead to increased


media consumption. When prices suddenly plummet, investors look for


explanations and backgrounds. Recent figures show that shareholders are


once again increasingly heading for wallstreet-online.de and our other


financial market portals. It was very similar during the hot corona phase.


With regard to our online broker, we can draw on empirical values from the


past two-and-a-half years. Opportunities always arise on the stock


exchange, which means there will always be transactions - even if perhaps a


little less. One should also not forget that a high proportion of our


clients have savings plans and thus regularly make transactions, regardless


of the political situation. Moreover, a generation is growing up that


increasingly realises that it has to do something about the pension gap,


and there is no way around the stock markets and securities investment. In


this respect, I expect a rising shareholder ratio, which in turn offers new


opportunities for us.



GBC AG: wallstreet:online was able to continue its dynamic growth course in


the past financial year. What can investors expect from your company in the


current financial year? What guidance have you given yourself?



Matthias Hach: 2022 is a transition year for us. The launch of Smartbroker


2.0 is getting closer and closer, we are currently putting almost all our


energy into the development. At the same time, we have scaled down our


marketing activities accordingly. We are saving our resources for the time


after the relaunch. Nevertheless, we expect a 25% growth in turnover this


year - based on 55,000 new securities accounts. We are confident that we


will achieve this figure. With the 55,000 new securities accounts this


year, we will have opened a total of 300,000 accounts. With that, we expect


assets under custody of approximately EUR 10.3 billion. This year, the


media business is expected to account for 56% of the turnover, the


transaction segment would accordingly amount to 44%. We expect revenues of


between EUR 62 and EUR 67 million and an operating EBITDA before customer


acquisition costs for the Smartbroker of between EUR 16 and EUR 18 million.



GBC: Thank you very much for the interview.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/24597.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Datum und Zeitpunkt der Fertigstellung der Studie: 13.07.2022 (8:16 Uhr)


Datum und Zeitpunkt der ersten Weitergabe: 13.07.2022 (9:30 Uhr)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Achtung: 325% Uran Aktientip unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Dow Jones Industrial Average


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
30.961,59 30.996,34 -34,752 -0,11% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2605661048 969420 36.945 29.681
Werte im Artikel
17,78 plus
+0,23%
 minus
-0,11%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Ariva Indikation 		30.961,59 -0,11%  10:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Diese Aktie bricht jetzt nach oben aus - Massives Kaufsignal - Weltklasse-Übernahme. Neuer 398% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
312802 QV ultimate (unlimited) 12.07.22
212 1.000 Punkte Minus im DOW . 05.07.22
1 Heute war ein schöner Tag um. 24.06.22
5 Kauf 06.06.22
7 Johnson und Johnson 21.05.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...