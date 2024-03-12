Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: q.beyond AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




12.03.24 09:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: q.beyond AG - from NuWays AG



Classification of NuWays AG to q.beyond AG



Company Name: q.beyond AG


ISIN: DE0005137004



Reason for the research: Update


Recommendation: BUY


from: 12.03.2024


Target price: 1.00


Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten


Last rating change:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



FY prelims without surprises + bullish outlook // chg.



Implied Q4 sales increased by 9% yoy to EUR 50.8m (eNuW: EUR 47.6m, eCons: EUR


47.4m). Growth was predominantly driven by the continued recovery of the


SAP segment (21% of sales), where revenues increased strongly by 28% yoy to


EUR 10.8m (eNuW: EUR 8.9m), following several key customer wins as well as a


pick-up of the S/4HANA transformation. The Cloud & IoT segment (79% of


sales) showed yet another quarter with muted growth of 4.9% yoy to EUR 40.1m


(eNuW: 2.7% organic growth), although exceeding our estimate of EUR 38.7m.


Overall, FY '23 sales increased 9.4% yoy to EUR 189m (eNuW & eCons: EUR 186m).


50% of the growth is attributable to the productive-data acquisition.



Q4 EBITDA came in at EUR 5.8m (eNuW & eCons: EUR 5.2m), implying an 11.5%


margin and a 358% yoy increase. However, the strong increase is mainly due


to a decision of the tax authorities in favor of q.beyond, which had a


positive effect of EUR 8.6m (eNuW: EUR 3.2m net cash effect in '24). On the


other hand, the company built up provisions amounting to EUR 5.3m mainly


related to the ongoing business transformation. Hence, while FY reported


EBITDA came in at EUR 5.7m, the operating EBITDA amounted to EUR 2.4m.



Notably, the company generated FCF of EUR 1.7m (eNuW: EUR1.4m, eCons: EUR 0.2m),


thus reaching breakeven one year ahead of target. With now EUR 37.6m of net


cash, CEO Rixen indicated in yesterday's CC that M&A might already be on


the table for late 2024. Here, one possibility could be to partner up with


a company from a respective industry in order to access new verticals (see


logineer). Mind you, future M&A is not reflected in our model, thus


providing a certain upside to our estimates.



Bullish FY '24 guidance. With the release, management also provided a 2024


outlook, targeting sales of EUR 192-198m (eNuW new: EUR 197m, eCons: EUR 196m)


and an EBITDA of EUR 8-10m (eNuW new: EUR 8.1m, eCons: EUR 7.4m). While 3% sales


growth at mid-point should be achievable, the EBITDA guidance appears quite


ambitious, as it implies an incremental margin of 125% at mid-point with


respect to the operating EBITDA. Yet, with our new estimates we expect the


company to achieve the lower end of the guided range due to (1) an


increased off- and near-shoring ratio, (2) an increased consulting and


development ratio as well as the (3) ongoing streamlining of processes in


connection with one-q.beyond (i.e. eliminate duplicate structures, optimize


order-to-cash).



New segmentation: From 2024 onwards, q.beyond will change its segment


reporting, as the new segments "Managed Services" and "Consulting" will


replace the current segmentation ("Cloud & IoT" and "SAP"). 'Managed


Services' will comprise the q.beyond data centres in Hamburg and Ulm as


well as logineer while 'Consulting' will comprises the former SAP segment


as well as the Microsoft services, ITsecurity, software development,


data-intelligence and cloud consulting. A more detailed overview is


provided below.



Remains a BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 1.00 based on DCF.



You can download the research here:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/29113.pdf


For additional information visit our website


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Contact for questions


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden: www.nuways-ag.com/research.


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


++++++++++


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


++++++++++



-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.


The result of this research does not constitute investment advice


or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.



°






Aktuell
Insider kauft massiv Aktien - 4 Übernahmen für 36,8 Mio. $
Neuer 400% Hot Stock nach 952.824% mit Berkshire Hathaway ($BRK-A)

1847 Holdings LLC




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,628 € 0,63 € -0,002 € -0,32% 12.03./10:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005137004 513700 0,94 € 0,53 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,628 € -0,32%  09:46
Stuttgart 0,628 € +2,95%  10:00
Düsseldorf 0,624 € +2,63%  08:10
Frankfurt 0,65 € +2,20%  08:01
Xetra 0,638 € +1,27%  09:23
München 0,642 € 0,00%  08:00
Hamburg 0,626 € -2,19%  08:16
Hannover 0,626 € -2,19%  08:16
Berlin 0,612 € -4,67%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Studie für völlig neue Krebsbehandlung genehmigt. Neuer 797% Biotech Hot Stock nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4263 q-loud & die neue QSC AG 11.03.24
5149 QSC, kritisch betrachtet 11.03.24
177 QSC wo gehts hin ??? o. T. 01.09.23
1 Bewertungswert 0,897 01.09.23
1 513700 strong buy!!! 01.09.23
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...