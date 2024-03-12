Original-Research: q.beyond AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: q.beyond AG - from NuWays AG

Classification of NuWays AG to q.beyond AG

Company Name: q.beyond AG

ISIN: DE0005137004

Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: BUY

from: 12.03.2024

Target price: 1.00

Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten

Last rating change:

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

FY prelims without surprises + bullish outlook // chg.

Implied Q4 sales increased by 9% yoy to EUR 50.8m (eNuW: EUR 47.6m, eCons: EUR

47.4m). Growth was predominantly driven by the continued recovery of the

SAP segment (21% of sales), where revenues increased strongly by 28% yoy to

EUR 10.8m (eNuW: EUR 8.9m), following several key customer wins as well as a

pick-up of the S/4HANA transformation. The Cloud & IoT segment (79% of

sales) showed yet another quarter with muted growth of 4.9% yoy to EUR 40.1m

(eNuW: 2.7% organic growth), although exceeding our estimate of EUR 38.7m.

Overall, FY '23 sales increased 9.4% yoy to EUR 189m (eNuW & eCons: EUR 186m).

50% of the growth is attributable to the productive-data acquisition.

Q4 EBITDA came in at EUR 5.8m (eNuW & eCons: EUR 5.2m), implying an 11.5%

margin and a 358% yoy increase. However, the strong increase is mainly due

to a decision of the tax authorities in favor of q.beyond, which had a

positive effect of EUR 8.6m (eNuW: EUR 3.2m net cash effect in '24). On the

other hand, the company built up provisions amounting to EUR 5.3m mainly

related to the ongoing business transformation. Hence, while FY reported

EBITDA came in at EUR 5.7m, the operating EBITDA amounted to EUR 2.4m.

Notably, the company generated FCF of EUR 1.7m (eNuW: EUR1.4m, eCons: EUR 0.2m),

thus reaching breakeven one year ahead of target. With now EUR 37.6m of net

cash, CEO Rixen indicated in yesterday's CC that M&A might already be on

the table for late 2024. Here, one possibility could be to partner up with

a company from a respective industry in order to access new verticals (see

logineer). Mind you, future M&A is not reflected in our model, thus

providing a certain upside to our estimates.

Bullish FY '24 guidance. With the release, management also provided a 2024

outlook, targeting sales of EUR 192-198m (eNuW new: EUR 197m, eCons: EUR 196m)

and an EBITDA of EUR 8-10m (eNuW new: EUR 8.1m, eCons: EUR 7.4m). While 3% sales

growth at mid-point should be achievable, the EBITDA guidance appears quite

ambitious, as it implies an incremental margin of 125% at mid-point with

respect to the operating EBITDA. Yet, with our new estimates we expect the

company to achieve the lower end of the guided range due to (1) an

increased off- and near-shoring ratio, (2) an increased consulting and

development ratio as well as the (3) ongoing streamlining of processes in

connection with one-q.beyond (i.e. eliminate duplicate structures, optimize

order-to-cash).

New segmentation: From 2024 onwards, q.beyond will change its segment

reporting, as the new segments "Managed Services" and "Consulting" will

replace the current segmentation ("Cloud & IoT" and "SAP"). 'Managed

Services' will comprise the q.beyond data centres in Hamburg and Ulm as

well as logineer while 'Consulting' will comprises the former SAP segment

as well as the Microsoft services, ITsecurity, software development,

data-intelligence and cloud consulting. A more detailed overview is

provided below.

Remains a BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 1.00 based on DCF.

