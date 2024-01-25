Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: q.beyond AG (von NuWays AG): BUY




25.01.24 09:02
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: q.beyond AG - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu q.beyond AG



Unternehmen: q.beyond AG


ISIN: DE0005137004



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 25.01.2024


Kursziel: 1.00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



One q.beyond to drive margins in 2024e



In light of the ongoing restructuring process as well as macro-headwinds,


we observed a rather uninspiring operating performance, especially on the


bottom-line, as of 9M '23. Despite that, q.beyond is seen to achieve its FY


'23 guidance: EUR185-191m sales, EUR 5-7m EBITDA and > EUR -4m FCF. While the


lower end of the sales guidance should be reached (eNuW: EUR 186m) and FCF


generation should even be positive (eNuW: EUR 1.4m), meeting the EBITDA


outlook (eNuW: EUR 5.1m) still depends on a decision by the tax authorities


concerning the Plusnet sale in 2019. The group's operating EBITDA looks set


to come in at only EUR 0.3m (eNuW).



That said, the company is seen to publish preliminary FY figures in early


March, (final: March 30th) as well as an initial FY '24 guidance. As


management aims to reap the fruits of the imposed efficiency measures in


connection with the 2025 Strategy, investors should expect an outlook,


targeting sales growth in the mid-to-high-single-digit range (eNuW: +7%;


eCons: +5.4%), positive FCF generation (eNuW: EUR 5.3m; eCons: EUR 3.7m) as


well as EBITDA of EUR 6-9m (eNuW: EUR 6.1m; eCons: EUR 8.1m).



As a reminder, with the 2025 Strategy, management set itself three


strategic priorities: (1) Ongoing focus on key verticals (retail, logistics


& manufacturing) coupled with an expansion of the consulting and


development business, (2) effective go-to-market with an increased emphasis


on the indirect sales channels (35% of Q3 order intake) as well as (3) the


continuous implementation of One q.beyond, which is the company's current


efficiency program. Here, the focus is on streamlined processes via the


elimination of duplicate structures, an optimized order-to-cash process and


an increased near-/offshoring share (target: >20% vs c. 10% currently).



While some of those measures, such as the improved receivables management,


already took effect (improved FCF guidance (old: > EUR 8m), the


implementation of One q.beyond is seen to fully unfold from 2024e onwards,


thus allowing for expanding margins.



We hence turn cautiously optimistic but keep our PT unchanged at EUR 1.00.


While the stock should have downside protection thanks to the EUR 37m net


cash position as well as a land plot in Hamburg (EUR 17m book value), an


upbeat FY guidance in March as well as a strong start into the year (Q1 to


be released on May 8th) could serve as re-rating catalysts. Remains a BUY.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/28751.pdf


Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden


www.nuways-ag.com/research.



Kontakt für Rückfragen


NuWays AG - Equity Research


Web: www.nuways-ag.com


Email: research@nuways-ag.com


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag


Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany


Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



