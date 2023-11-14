Original-Research: q.beyond AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Unternehmen: q.beyond AG


ISIN: DE0005137004



Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 14.11.2023


Kursziel: EUR 1,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Q3 profitability even weaker than expected; chg.



Yesterday, q.beyond released weak Q3 figures, showing a slowdown in growth


and profitability even below our recently revised estimates as well as


significantly below consensus. In detail:



Q3 sales increased 5.4% yoy to EUR 45.5m (eNuW: EUR 45.1m; eCons: EUR 46.1m),


which was predominantly driven by the accelerated recovery of the SAP


segment with 12.3% growth to EUR 8.8m (eNuW: EUR 8.7m) following a sales


offensive in recent quarters. However, the otherwise strong Cloud & IoT


segment showed a significant slowdown in growth with a yoy increase of 3.8%


(vs 13.4% in H1; -3% organically, excluding productive data acquisition) to


EUR 36.6m (eNuW: EUR 36.4m). Besides the general market weakness, the company


states price reductions for key customers (e.g. Tchibo) as the main reason


for the performance.



Q3 EBITDA decreased 95% yoy to EUR 0.1m (eNuW: EUR 0.6m; eCons: EUR 1.2m),


implying a 0.2% margin (-380 bps yoy). Here, especially the reduced segment


margin of the Cloud & IoT segment (-130 bps yoy) following inflationary


cost increases as well as a substantially lower other operating income of EUR


0.2m (vs EUR 1.6m in Q3'22) weighed on profitability.



Despite the weak operating result, management confirmed the FY guidance of


EUR 185-191m sales, EUR 5-7m EBITDA and FCF of > EUR -4m. While the sales (eNuW:


EUR 186m; eCons: EUR 187m; 9M: EUR 138m) and FCF (eNuW: EUR 1.4m; eCons: EUR -2.2m;


9M: EUR 1.1m) outlook look in reach, the EBITDA target appears


more than ambitious in light EUR -0.1m after 9M and will only be reached


thanks to a significant other operating income contribution. This however


depends on a decision by the tax authorities concerning the Plusnet sale in


2019, which will, according to management, at least partly turn out in


favor of q.beyond leading to the anticipated one-off. Adjusting for this,


the EBITDA is seen at EUR 0.3m (eNuW).



Going forward, especially the increasing near- and off-shore focus, higher


utilization rates as well as the one q.beyond strategy are seen to have a


positive impact on profitability. Moreover, the net cash position of EUR


37.3m should be partly put to work in the form of value accretive M&A in


2024e, leaving a certain upside to our estimates.



Despite shares looking mispriced after the recent weakness and the stock


trading at only 0.2x EV/Sales 2023e, there is no catalyst for a possible


re-rating in sight, in our view. We confirm BUY with a PT of EUR 1.00 based


on DCF, while at the same time highlighting the absence of catalysts in the


short term.



Bitte warten...